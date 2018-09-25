Clear

URGENT - Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in a state prison

(CNN) -- Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually a...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 4:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 4:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a remarkable endcap to the iconic comedian's fall from grace.

A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air and some scattered showers. Tuesday night the cooler air will start to move in and overnight lows will be in the 40s.
