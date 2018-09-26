Delta online systems back to normal after outage

Delta's online systems were back up and running Tuesday after a brief outage, the airline said.

The airline had stopped flights after a system outage, according to a statement on the airline's website.

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience," the statement said.

It's unclear exactly how long the groundstop lasted, but it appeared to be for at least an hour.

In an updated statement, the airline said that "Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some systems this evening."

The airline said Delta flights in the air were not disrupted, but some customers took to social media to air their frustrations.

Dic Donohue was headed to Boston from Orlando when the outage occurred. He told CNN this caused his flight to be delayed from Orlando to Atlanta where he missed his connecting flight.

"Did make it out, but a lot of us missed connections," he tweeted."Personally I'm stranded at ATL until I can get our tomorrow AM."

Sherry Coleman Collins was traveling from New Orleans to Atlanta when the outage occurred. She told CNN she was stuck on the tarmac for almost an hour.

"Terribly inconvenient, but the crew was great," she tweeted. "Happy to be safely home!"

On Dan Scott's flight from Philadelphia to Atlanta, gate agents brought donuts to passengers as they waited in the plane on the tarmac.

"We're tired and ready to be home - but they're taking good care of us," he told CNN.

The airline said the impact on Wednesday morning's schedule is expected to be minimal. Delta said customers should check their flight status on delta.com or on the Fly Delta app.