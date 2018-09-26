Clear

READ: Sworn declarations in support of Christine Blasey Ford

Here are the swor...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 8:43 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 8:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here are the sworn declarations that were submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Christine Blasey Ford.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door. For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events