Here are the sworn declarations that were submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Christine Blasey Ford.
Related Content
- READ: Sworn declarations in support of Christine Blasey Ford
- Read: Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys' letter requesting FBI investigation
- Read: Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys' letter requesting FBI investigation
- Christine Blasey Ford is risking it all to speak out
- Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford receiving death threats
- Christine Blasey Ford to speak with FBI about death threats
- Susan Collins 'appalled' by Trump's tweet about Christine Blasey Ford
- Open your ears -- and your mind -- to Christine Blasey Ford
- Read the letter Christine Blasey Ford sent accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
Scroll for more content...