Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

READ: Sworn declarations in support of Christine Blasey Ford

Here are the sworn declarations that were submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee last night in sup...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 3:51 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here are the sworn declarations that were submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee last night in support of Christine Blasey Ford.

Read them here: cnn.com/2018/09/26/politics/declarations-in-support-of-ford/index.html

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
After the coldest morning since late April, temperatures on Wednesday stayed in the 60s. With clear skies expected tonight, low temps will again fall into the lower 40s. A few spots may drop into the upper 30s! Will definitely need the jacket for Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events