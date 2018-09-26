Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Trump calls Kavanaugh allegations 'a big, fat con job'

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump convened a rare solo news conference Wednesday on the eve of a blockbuste...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:08 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 10:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump convened a rare solo news conference Wednesday on the eve of a blockbuster Senate hearing that could determine the fate of his beleaguered Supreme Court nominee, defending his pick against what he called "a big, fat con job." Embittered at how a once-assured confirmation process for Judge Brett Kavanaugh has unraveled, Trump hoped to wrest back control during the early evening appearance in New York. It's only the second time he's held a solo news conference on US soil as president. Trump on Wednesday stood by his decision not to call on the FBI to reopen its background investigation of Kavanaugh. "The FBI told us they've investigated Judge Kavanaugh six times, five times, many times over the years. They know him very well," Trump said. "It's not for the FBI," Trump said, echoing his past comments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
After the coldest morning since late April, temperatures on Wednesday stayed in the 60s. With clear skies expected tonight, low temps will again fall into the lower 40s. A few spots may drop into the upper 30s! Will definitely need the jacket for Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events