Who is Julie Swetnick, the third woman with allegations about Brett Kavanaugh?

Julie Swetnick, a previously unknown, self-identified DC resident, was thrust into the national spotlight on Wednesday as she became the third woman to come forward with allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In her statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Swetnick said Kavanaugh was present at a high school party around 1982 where she was the victim of a "gang" rape. She did not identify Kavanaugh as one of her attackers. She said further that over a series of parties, she saw Kavanaugh "consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980s."

Little information was immediately available about Swetnick, outside of the information contained in her statement and released by her attorney, Michael Avenatti -- who himself rose to national prominence earlier this year as the attorney for Stormy Daniels.

Kavanaugh, in a statement from the White House, denied the latest allegations and said they were "from the Twilight Zone."

Swetnick is a resident of Washington, DC, according to her statement, and a graduate of Gaithersburg High School. The Maryland public high school is in the suburbs outside Washington and in the same general area as Georgetown Prep, the private school Kavanaugh attended.

Gaithersburg High School said that Swetnick said she graduated in 1980 and that the school would not have any other statements.

Swetnick attended Montgomery College, according to school spokesman Marcus Rosano. He said that "the Julie Swetnick that came up in" the community college's system began attending its Germantown, Maryland, campus in fall 1979. Her expected graduation date was December 1984, although Rosano said, "We're still trying to figure out her graduation status."

An online resume for Swetnik lists more than 15 years of IT and web work, with experience as a contractor and subcontractor for major government agencies and private sector work.

In her statement, Swetnick listed out a long resume of government work and said she has an active "public trust" clearance for work with the Treasury Department, IRS and US Mint.

She said she previously held a "secret"-level security clearance from the State Department and the Department of Justice as well as a public trust clearance from the Department of Homeland Security.

In her statement, Swetnick said she previously worked for the Vietnam War Commemoration under the Department of Defense; the US Mint; the IRS; Customs and Border Protection; the State Department; and the DC government.