Kavanaugh accuser gives vivid details of alleged assault

Christine Blasey Ford gives her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 5:48 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the testimony of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

