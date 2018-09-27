Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police standoff taking place in St. Joseph Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Combined birth control may reduce ovarian cancer risk

Use of contemporary birth control pills, patches or rings that contain both estrogen and progestin was linke...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 5:28 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Use of contemporary birth control pills, patches or rings that contain both estrogen and progestin was linked to a reduced risk for ovarian cancer in women of reproductive age, according to a new study published in the medical journal BMJ.

The findings from the observational study backed up prior data that showed similar results with the use of older forms of oral birth control, widely used until the 1980s.

Cancer

Contraception

Demographic groups

Diseases and disorders

Females (demographic group)

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Ovarian cancer

Population and demographics

Sexual and reproductive health

Society

Urogenital disorders and injuries

Women's health

"Based on our results, contemporary combined hormonal contraceptives are still associated with a reduced risk of ovarian cancer in women of reproductive age, with patterns similar to those seen with older combined oral products," the authors wrote in the study.

The use protected from nearly all types of ovarian cancer, the researchers said.

UK researchers looked at data from the Danish Sex Hormone Register Study, which followed Danish women ages 15 to 79 from 1995 to 2014. After eliminating women who had been treated for infertility, cancer, venous thrombosis or blood clots, the study was narrowed to women of reproductive age defined as ages 15 to 49. Nearly two million women were part of the study.

The study then separated the women into three groups: those who had never used hormonal contraception, women currently using it or had used within the last year, and those who had stopped.

The study found that the risk of ovarian cancer was highest in women who had never used hormonal contraceptives, and lower among women who had used the method at some point.

The risk reduction appeared to strengthen with longer use of the combined hormonal birth control and diminished once use was stopped.

Based on their data, researchers believe hormonal birth control prevented an estimated 21% of ovarian cancers in the women included in the study.

The study found no risk reduction benefit from progestin-only birth control, but researchers note they had few exclusive users of that type of birth control in the study, so no conclusions can be drawn.

According to data from the United Nations, some 100 million women worldwide use hormonal birth control. More than 238,000 of those women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, and more than 150,000 died.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events