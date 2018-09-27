Clear
URGENT - Brett Kavanaugh denies assault charges, calls process a 'national disgrace'

(CNN) -- Brett Kavanaugh portrayed himself as a victim Thursday, saying he and his family have been "tota...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Brett Kavanaugh portrayed himself as a victim Thursday, saying he and his family have been "totally and permanently destroyed" by the sexual assault allegations he faces. As the nation watched an extraordinary Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Kavanaugh rebutted his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, in a hearing that can decide the fate of President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court. He said he welcomed any investigation, even as Republican senators have said they don't see a need for the FBI probe Ford's claim. "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," he said. "The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process. But you have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy."

The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
