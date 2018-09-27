Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police standoff taking place in St. Joseph Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The first picture of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers is what you need today

Tom Hanks is ready to be your neighbor.Sony Pictures has released the first photo of the actor as Fre...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 5:58 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tom Hanks is ready to be your neighbor.

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of the actor as Fred Rogers from the upcoming and as-yet-untitled film about the iconic children's show host.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Fred Rogers

Movies

Tom Hanks

The tweet that accompanied the photo said the movie is slated for release in October 2019.

The film will follow the story of a reporter who develops an emotional bond with Rogers while profiling him for a magazine, according to director Marielle Heller, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the film earlier this year.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired for 31 seasons over multiple decades until coming to an end in 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

His life and legacy received renewed attention this year thanks to the critically-hailed documentary film by Morgan Neville, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events