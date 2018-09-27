Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police standoff taking place in St. Joseph Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Air Force awards $9 billion contract to Boeing for new training jets

The US Air Force has awarded a $9.2 billion contract to Boeing to produce hundreds of trainer aircraft to re...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 5:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 5:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Air Force has awarded a $9.2 billion contract to Boeing to produce hundreds of trainer aircraft to replace its current 57-year-old fleet of training jets.

"The Air Force currently plans to purchase 351 T-X aircraft, 46 simulators, and associated ground equipment," the Air Force said in a statement announcing the award.

The trainer aircraft are part of the Air Force's T-X program, which has long sought to acquire a jet to replace the current training aircraft. The aging T-38 Talon first entered service in the 1960s.

"This new aircraft will provide the advanced training capabilities we need to increase the lethality and effectiveness of future Air Force pilots," Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said in the statement.

The first T-X aircraft and simulators are scheduled to arrive at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, in 2023.

Boeing announced that it has won the contract via a tweet.

The award comes just days after Boeing won another Air Force contract, this one valued at over $2 billion, to replace the helicopters used to secure the military's nuclear missile sites.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events