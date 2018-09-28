Clear
BREAKING NEWS: LATEST: Police searching for shooting suspect Full Story

Fox News fires contributor over tweets during Kavanaugh hearing

Fox News has fired contributor Kevin Jackson for his tweets about Brett Kavanaugh's accusers.Jackson ...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 1:28 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 1:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fox News has fired contributor Kevin Jackson for his tweets about Brett Kavanaugh's accusers.

Jackson used a pejorative to refer to the three women who have accused the Supreme Court nominee of inappropriate behavior. Jackson said Thursday on Twitter that the women were not to be believed, then referred to them using a demeaning word.

"TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what," he said.

Kevin Jackson is a conservative radio talk show host and author about black culture in the United States. He had been a Fox News contributor since 2014.

Fox News said his tweets were inappropriate.

"Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "His comments on today's hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News."

Jackson did not respond to a request for comment. His dismissal comes after Fox's daytime journalists and commentators highlighted Christine Blasey Ford's credibility at Thursday's hearing, before praising Kavanaugh's testimony as persuasive.

"I think we're probably, at the moment, back to where we were before the hearing started," Fox commentator Brit Hume said after hearing from both Ford and Kavanaugh. "I think the scales have been rebalanced."

All three of the network's prime time hosts — Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — have cast doubt on the claims against Kavanaugh and expressed support for his nomination.

— CNN's Brian Stelter contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events