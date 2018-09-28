Clear
BREAKING NEWS: LATEST: Police searching for shooting suspect Full Story

Parkland father to Kavanaugh: 'Your life and family are not ruined'

Fred Guttenberg -- the father of a slain Parkland student who was rebuffed by Supreme Court nominee Brett Ka...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 1:26 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 1:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fred Guttenberg -- the father of a slain Parkland student who was rebuffed by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when he tried to shake the judge's hand the first day of his confirmation hearings -- said Thursday that Kavanaugh's life is "not ruined."

"Justice Kavanaugh your life and family are not ruined. Try having a child murdered by a weapon that you refer to as 'common use.'" Guttenberg tweeted. "You will get through this and hug both of your children tonight."

2018 Parkland school shooting

Brett Kavanaugh

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Education

Fred Guttenberg

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Homicide

Mass murder

Misc people

Murder

Political Figures - US

Politics

School violence

Shootings

Society

Students and student life

US Congress

US Senate

Violence in society

Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was killed, along with 16 other students and staff members, when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February.

Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh both testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday in regard to Ford's allegation that he sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. She said Thursday she is "100%" sure it was Kavanaugh who assaulted her.

The Supreme Court nominee denies the allegation, and said Thursday in his opening statement before the committee that "my family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations." He also said her claim is part of a "calculated and orchestrated political hit" designed to keep him off the Supreme Court.

On the first day of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, Guttenberg approached the nominee, he said, in an attempt to appeal to him "as a dad," but when he extended his hand he was ignored by the judge.

"I don't go home to my complete family anymore -- my daughter was killed -- and I am really concerned about how he is going to rule on certain things that matter a lot to me," Guttenberg told CNN after the incident, "because I don't want to see other families go through what we've gone through."

He said that as soon as he told Kavanaugh his daughter was murdered at Parkland the judge turned around and walked away.

Kavanaugh later said he would have shaken hands and spoken with the father of a Parkland school shooting victim last week had he realized who he was.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events