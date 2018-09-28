It's scary how much good content is streaming in October.
From classic horror films to documentaries, there's plenty to fall for throughout the month on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV.
Click through the gallery above to see some of what's streaming.
Related Content
- See what's streaming in October
- Netflix still wears the streaming crown
- ESPN's streaming service will cost $4.99
- China just blocked Amazon's streaming service Twitch
- Verizon will stream NFL games on any network next year
- Disney-21st Century Fox and the war with Netflix over streaming
- China's big streaming shift: Paying instead of pirating
- Netflix to stream 'The Cloverfield Paradox' after the Super Bowl
- Fox News is launching a streaming service for 'superfans'
- What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in March
Scroll for more content...