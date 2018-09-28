Clear
More trouble at Tesla; Ryanair strikes; Italian drama

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 7:08 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 7:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. More trouble at Tesla: The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday accusing him of making "false and misleading" statements to investors.

The commission is asking a federal judge to prevent Musk from serving as an officer or a director of a public company, among other penalties.

The complaint hinges on a tweet Musk sent on August 7 about taking Tesla private. "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420," Musk wrote. "Funding secured." The SEC said he had not actually secured the funding.

The lawsuit could prove costly for Tesla. Shares in the company dropped 11% in premarket trading.

2. Ryanair strikes: Shares in Ryanair swung between losses and gains after the budget airline canceled 250 flights across Europe because of strikes.

The carrier already suffered this summer from a sharp rise in fuel costs and strikes by air traffic controllers and pilots. Its shares are down around 12% since the start of the year.

Rival low-cost airline EasyJet said Friday that it expects profits to rise this year, noting that it has "benefited from Ryanair cancellations."

3. Shaky Italy: Italian bond yields jumped Friday, suggesting investors are starting to worry more about the country's ability to pay its debts.

Italy's populist government agreed Thursday to put forward a budget proposal that would result in a much higher deficit than last year's, putting it on course for a clash with the European Commission.

"Italy is bringing itself into a precarious position," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.

"Because Italy's underlying fundamentals are shaky, it may not take much to trigger a major sell-off in Italian bond markets that would weaken banks, tighten financing conditions and dampen economic growth further," he added.

The main stock index in Milan dropped more than 2% on Friday morning, significantly more than other major European markets.

4. Global market overview: US stock futures were flat early on Friday.

European markets opened lower, while markets in Asia closed mostly higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.2% higher on Thursday, while the S&P 500 was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

5. Earnings and economics: BlackBerry plans to release earnings before the open Friday.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its August PCE prices at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 21% on Thursday after reporting poor same store sales. At one point the shares were down as much as 25%, hitting an 18-year low.

6. Coming this week:
Friday — End of Q3

A cold front has passed through the KQ2 viewing area this Friday morning with clouds and winds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. On Friday, it will feel and look more like October outside. Mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
