JWoww's husband vows to win her back

Hours after it was reported that "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley had filed for divorce, her husband Roger Mathews turned to Instagram to share his feelings.

And he says he's going to win her back.

On Thursday, the Asbury Park Press reported that the "Jersey Shore" reality show star had moved to end her marriage of less than three years.

Farley reportedly filed for divorce on September 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, New Jersey.

"The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation," the paper quoted her divorce filing as saying.

Mathews confirmed in his video that his wife had filed for divorce.

"Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting," he said. "I'm gonna win my wife back; I'm gonna win her affection back; I'm gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad."

The couple share two young children, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

Farley, 32, first came to fame as a cast member on the MTV reality series "Jersey Shore."

Her popularity on that series led to the spin-off "Snooki and JWoww" featuring her and her BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Both are current cast members of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," which is now in its second season.

Mathews, 43, is a truck driver whom fans came to know from his reality show appearances alongside Farley.

He captioned his Instagram posting Thursday "Praying for a better tomorrow."

"Sorry world, I'm taking a day off from praying for you today and I'm just gonna pray for my family," Mathews wrote. "Hope springs eternal."

Mathews explained how the relationship broke down and said he didn't blame his wife for failing.

"There's no cheating or any dumb s**t or any juicy details," he said. "She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into."

He said the couple are currently in counseling.