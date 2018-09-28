Florida Democrat says he'll 'vote no' on Brett Kavanaugh

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson -- a Democrat in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2016 -- announced Friday morning that he was not going to vote to support Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

"I will vote no on Judge Kavanaugh," he tweeted.

Nelson followed up with a more detailed statement later Friday.

"I've had many questions about Judge Kavanaugh and in an effort to be fair, I wanted to meet with him, but he was not available," Nelson said. "Dr. Ford's testimony was compelling and raises questions about his character and, therefore, there needs to be a full FBI investigation. As stated before, I will vote no."

On Wednesday, Nelson was still undecided on Kavanaugh's nomination, but told CNN that he did not have any concerns about Christine Blasey Ford's credibility, and said he was looking forward to the hearing.

Nelson, who does not sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also said on Wednesday that the other women with claims and allegations of sexual misconduct towards Kavanaugh should be heard.

Nelson said that Deborah Ramirez should testify as well saying, "I think all the women ought to have an FBI investigation and then I think that report should come to the senate Judiciary committee."

Kavanaugh has denied all of the allegations against him including those of Ford and Ramirez.

Another red state Democrat from Alabama, Doug Jones, announced Thursday night after the hearings concluded that he too was a no vote on Kavanaugh.

"The Kavanaugh nomination process has been flawed from the beginning and incomplete at the end. Dr. Ford was credible and courageous and I am concerned about the message our vote will be sending to our sons and daughters, as well as victims of sexual assault. I will be voting no," Jones wrote in a statement.