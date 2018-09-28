Clear

URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. E...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 1:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 1:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday, per a motion approved by the panel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
A cold front has passed through the KQ2 viewing area this Friday morning with clouds and winds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. On Friday, it will feel and look more like October outside. Mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events