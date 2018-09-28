Clear

URGENT - F-35B jet crashes in South Carolina

(CNN) -- A US Marine Corps F-35B crashed Friday in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near Marine Corp Air ...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 1:02 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 1:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A US Marine Corps F-35B crashed Friday in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort, a US military official told CNN. The pilot is believed to have ejected but his status is unknown, the official said. The F-35B joint strike fighter conducted its first-ever airstrike on Thursday.

A cold front has passed through the KQ2 viewing area this Friday morning with clouds and winds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. On Friday, it will feel and look more like October outside. Mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
