F-35B jet crashes in South Carolina

A US Marine Corps F-35B crashed Friday in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near Marine Corp Air Station Beau...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US Marine Corps F-35B crashed Friday in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort, a US military official told CNN.

The pilot ejected safely and is being evaluated for injury, according to the official.

While the jet has experienced mishaps in the past, a US defense official told CNN that this is the first time an F-35 has crashed.

The F-35B joint strike fighter conducted its first-ever airstrike on Thursday.

The F-35 stealth jet has been called the most expensive weapons system in history, and its development was beset by multiple delays before it was deemed combat ready.

Earlier on Friday the Pentagon announced a new contract for the next batch of F-35 aircraft, saying that the plane's contractor, Lockheed Martin had agreed to a reduced price.

The announced per-unit price tag for the Marine Corps F-35B was $115.5 million.

The F-35B is the only version of the aircraft that is able to land vertically like a helicopter. It can also take off in a much shorter space than other fighter jets.

The new contract means the price for the Air Force's variant of the jet, the F-35A, fell below $90 million for the first time.

