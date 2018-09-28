Clear

Lil Wayne released 'Tha Carter V'

Weezy finally delivered.Rapper Lil Wayne has released his long awaited "Tha Carter V" -- and Twitter ...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

Weezy finally delivered.

Rapper Lil Wayne has released his long awaited "Tha Carter V" -- and Twitter has feelings about the album.

"IF you are true a Lil Wayne fan there is no way you don't like #ThaCarterV," one follower tweeted. "Anyone else saying it's trash or bad is just noise lol."

Fans have been waiting on the album since his 2013 project, "I Am Not a Human Being II."

The new recordings feature music with a roster of other music stars, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Nivea, Snoop Dogg and rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in June.

But not everyone was completely satisfied.

A few fans expressed disappointment that the man Lil Wayne discovered and nurtured, rapper Drake, wasn't included on the album as a feature.

"I'm just mad there's not a @Drake feature on Tha Carter V," one person tweeted.

