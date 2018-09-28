Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Amr Moussa Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Amr Moussa, Egyptian diplomat, ambassador and former minister of foreign affair...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 5:53 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Amr Moussa, Egyptian diplomat, ambassador and former minister of foreign affairs.

Personal:
Birth date: October 3, 1936

Africa

Amr Moussa

Egypt

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International relations

International relations and national security

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

Runoff elections

State departments and diplomatic services

Fast Facts

United Nations

Continents and regions

Government departments and authorities

Birth place: Cairo, Egypt

Father: Muhammad Moussa

Marriage: Laila (Badawy) Moussa (1968-present)

Children: Hazem Moussa; Hania Moussa

Education: Cairo University, L.L.B., 1957

Timeline:
1958-1972 - Works in several different governmental departments including Egypt's missions to the United Nations.

1974-1977 - Assistant to the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

1977-1981 - Director of the Department of International Organizations in Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1981-1983 - Alternate Egyptian representative to the UN.

1983-1986 - Egyptian Ambassador to India.

1986-1990 - Director of the Department of International Organizations in Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1990-1991 - Permanent representative of Egypt to the UN.

1991-2001 - Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

2001-2011 - Sixth Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

June 13, 2010 - Moussa meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Gaza, the first senior Arab leader to visit Gaza since 2006.

February 4, 2011 - Moussa participates in demonstrations in Cairo seeking to oust Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. On a French radio station, he hints at presidential aspirations, "I am available to my country. I am ready to serve as a citizen who is entitled to be a candidate."

February 27, 2011 - Announces that he will run for president.

May 23-24, 2012 - Loses the presidential election as the majority of votes for president are cast for Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsy and former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafik, forcing a runoff election between the two in June.

June 24, 2012 - Egypt's national elections commission announces that Morsy has defeated former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq in presidential run-off elections with 51.7% of the vote. Moussa asks the president "to head an emergency government of technocrats" for six to 12 months, according to state-run news agency MENA.

December 2012 - CNN reports on the recent formation of the National Salvation Front, a coalition of several liberal parties and prominent political figures including Moussa, Hamdeen Sabbahi, Mohamed ElBaradei and Usama Ghazali Harb.

March 2013 - US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Moussa and others in Egypt while on his first overseas trip since becoming secretary.

September 2017 - Volume one of Moussa's memoirs, titled "Ketabiyah" ("My Testimony"), is published.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events