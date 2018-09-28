Clear
URGENT - Judiciary Committee advances Kavanaugh nomination amid call for FBI investigation

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted 11-10 along party lines to advance the nomination of Su...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 5:54 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted 11-10 along party lines to advance the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate floor. After tense negotiations behind the scenes, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, a GOP swing vote, announced he would support moving forward with the understanding of an investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
