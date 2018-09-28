The 21 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 on Friday to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate. All Republicans senators voted yes and all Democrats voted no. Sen. Jeff Flake called for a one-week delay in Kavanaugh's nomination vote so that an FBI investigation can occur.
See how the committee voted below.
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
Politics
US Congress
US Senate
Legislation
Brett Kavanaugh
Political Figures - US
Those in favor of advancing the nomination
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana
Those opposed
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota
Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Delaware
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii
Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California
Related Content
- Here's how the Senate Judiciary Committee voted
- Judiciary Committee votes on Kavanaugh
- Senate Judiciary Committee sets Kavanaugh vote for Friday
- READ: Brett Kavanaugh's opening statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
- Read Brett Kavanaugh's written responses to the Senate Judiciary Committee
- Read Brett Kavanaugh's written responses to the Senate Judiciary Committee
- Senate Judiciary Committee adviser working on Kavanaugh nomination resigns
- Kavanaugh denies two additional accusations to Senate Judiciary Committee
- URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Grassley says Judiciary Committee hasn't heard back from Kavanaugh accuser