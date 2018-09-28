6 Palestinians killed by Israel forces in Gaza clashes, Palestinian ministry says

Six Palestinians have died after being shot Friday by Israeli soldiers along the fence that separates Gaza and Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Two boys were among those killed in the clashes that marked one of the deadliest days in Gaza for weeks.

More than 500 people were injured, 90 of them by live fire, the health ministry said.

The ministry identified the dead as Iyad Al Shaer, 20; Mohammed Al Hoom, 14; Naser Mosabeh, 12; Mohammed Inshasy, 18; and Mohammed Shakhsa and Mohammed Haniya, both 24.

The Israel Defense Forces said that about 20,000 Palestinians gathered along the fence in different locations. The demonstrators threw rocks and explosive devices at Israeli troops as well as tried to damage the fence, the Israeli army said.

Israeli soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and fired in accordance with standard operating procedures, the IDF said.

Israeli aircraft also carried out two airstrikes in response to the violence along the fence, the IDF said. Among the targets hit was what the IDF described as a Hamas post in northern Gaza.

The IDF said none of its soldiers were injured.