Mark Judge willing to cooperate with investigation, lawyer says

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge is willing to cooperate with "the FBI or any law enforcement agency," his lawyer said in a statement on Friday.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake on Friday called for a delay on Kavanaugh's confirmation vote with the full Senate to give time for an FBI investigation into accusations against him.

"If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge's cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him," attorney Barbara Van Gelder said of Judge.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual and physical assault while they were at a party during their high school years more than 30 years ago. Ford also claimed that Judge was in the room when the alleged assault took place.

He has so far declined to comment publicly beyond a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee denying knowledge of the incident.

On Friday, Judge also wrote a letter to the committee denying allegations from Julie Swetnick, who said Judge and Kavanaugh were present at a party where she was drugged and "gang raped."

"The allegations in the Swetnick affidavit are so bizarre that, even while suffering from my addiction, I would remember actions so outlandish," Judge wrote. "I categorically deny them."

Judge also denied having "fondled or grabbed women in an aggressive or unwanted manner" at parties between 1981 and 1983 or having "spiked punch to get anyone drunk" or seeing Kavanaugh do something similar. He also said he "never engaged in gang rape of any woman."

Swetnick did not identify Kavanaugh or Judge as her attacker in that incident. She said in her statement that there are two witnesses who can attest to her account, but she has not identified them publicly.