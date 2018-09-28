Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pope defrocks Chilean priest in sex abuse scandal

Pope Francis has defrocked a Chilean priest formerly convicted of sexual abuse, the Vatican said in a statem...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 5:50 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pope Francis has defrocked a Chilean priest formerly convicted of sexual abuse, the Vatican said in a statement Friday.

"Pope Francis has dismissed from the clerical state Fernando Karadima Farina, from the archdiocese of Santiago del Chile. The Holy Father has taken this exceptional decision in conscious and for the good of the Church," the statement said.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

Chile

Christianity

Continents and regions

Latin America

Papacy and the Pope

Religious groups

Society

South America

The Americas

Buildings and structures

Churches and cathedrals

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

Misc people

Points of interest

Pope Francis

Religious buildings

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Southern Europe

Vatican

Catholic Church sexual abuse

Child abuse

Child sexual abuse

Scandals

Sex and gender issues

Sex scandals

The Vatican found Karadima guilty in 2011 of several counts of sexual abuse and sentenced him to a life of penance and prayer.

The Pope's move, dismissal from the clerical state, is the strongest sanction he can give.

"We were facing a very serious rot case, and it had to be rooted out," said Greg Burke, director of the Holy See press office, in an audio statement in Spanish. "This is an exceptional measure, no doubt, but the serious crimes of Karadima created an exceptional damage in Chile."

This month, Francis expelled the Reverend Cristian Precht Bañados of Chile, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Santiago.

Mass resignation

That was the first formal resignation the Pope has decreed since every bishop in Chile offered to step down in May over the country's sex abuse scandal. The Chilean bishops' offer was thought to be unprecedented in the modern history of the Catholic Church.

The Pope called the bishops to Rome after receiving a 2,300-page report detailing sexual abuses by priests in Chile.

The report alleged that for decades church officials in Chile knew about and covered up cases of sexual abuse, even destroying records.

Last month, police arrested a former Chilean priest over the alleged abuse of seven minors. Prosecutors say 158 people, including bishops, priests and lay people are under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events