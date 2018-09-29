2 police officers have been killed in shootout in Mississippi

Two police officers were killed in a shootout early Saturday in Brookhaven, Mississippi, a state official said.
The officers, identified as James White and Zack Mock, were responding to a call about shots fired, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said.
The suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital in Jackson, Strain said. That's about 55 miles north of Brookhaven, a small city off Interstate 55 in Lincoln County.
"Let us all pray just now for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes," Gov. Phil Bryant said Saturday via Twitter. "May the Good Lord hold them in his everlasting arms."
