Next global women's march announced

Nearly two years to the day after its inaugural march, countless women and other supporters are expected to take to the streets again early next year for the next Women's March.

March co-chair Linda Sarsour announced Saturday that the date of the third Women's March on Washington would be January 19, 2019. She told CNN's Christi Paul and Victor Blackwell on "New Day" that the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh -- which he has vehemently denied -- were a key motivator for activists.

"Women are outraged," Sarsour said. "We are enraged at the vote yesterday that came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the Women's March thinks that the administration, that Republicans in America, particularly those who are elected officials, think that we were a one-hit wonder."

Sarsour lambasted the way the Judiciary Committee treated Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the panel on Thursday about her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party. Kavanaugh also testified at the hearing, defending himself against the accusations in an emotional daylong hearing.

"We are outraged that we are talking about and putting victims on trial and talking about Doctor Ford in the way in which she was treated at that hearing," Sarsour said. "Brett Kavanaugh was disqualified before Christine Ford came out with her allegations, and we still think he's disqualified, and we are going to do everything we can to keep him off the Supreme Court."

Sarsour added that she and other activists had been protesting for several weeks leading up to the hearing to stop an appointment that she said would result in "our rights to be taken 40 years back."

"We have been occupying Senate offices for the last three weeks. We have engaged in mass civil disobedience. We have engaged in mobilization," Sarsour said.

"We will not go back and we will not allow our rights to be taken 40 years back," she added. "And this is what this lifetime appointment of Brett Kavanaugh does. This is serious. This is a generational fight and the Republicans want the Supreme Court and we're saying absolutely not, not on our watch."