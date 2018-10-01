Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Ryanair says strikes are hitting its profits

Ryanair could be headed for a rough landing this year.Europe's leading low cost airline slashed its p...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 3:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ryanair could be headed for a rough landing this year.

Europe's leading low cost airline slashed its profit forecast for the current fiscal year to between €1.1 billion ($1.27 billion) and €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion). That's about €150 million ($174 million) less than the company had expected.

Ryanair said that strikes and flight cancellations in September had resulted in lower traffic and higher costs. It warned that customer fears of further cancellations had led to reduced bookings, forcing the airline to cut fares in the third quarter.

Shares in Ryanair dropped 8% in London, leaving the stock down more than 20% so far this year.

A sharp rise in fuel costs has also heaped pressure on the airline and its outspoken CEO Michael O'Leary, who is confronting labor unions after staff strikes forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in recent months.

Over the long run, labor disputes, shrinking profit margins and rising customer dissatisfaction could undermine the business model that made Ryanair the largest airline in Europe.

The tougher climate is now forcing it to scale back.

The company said Monday that it would close bases at Eindhoven in the Netherlands, and Bremen and Niederrhein in Germany on November 5. It said that affected pilots would likely be offered other positions and it would seek to minimize job losses among cabin crew.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
After a rainy and cool Sunday in St. Joseph, things do not look much better tonight. Expect some patchy fog overnight towards Monday morning with areas of mist. Lows will be dropping into the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events