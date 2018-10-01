James Allison and Tasuku Honjo win Nobel Prize for Medicine

American James Allison and Japan's Tasuku Honjo have won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine for a pioneering new approach to cancer treatment.
The Nobel committee said the pair's research -- which harnesses the body's immune system to attack cancer cells -- amounted to a "landmark in our fight against cancer."
