Veteran French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, whose illustrious career spanned more than eight decades, has died at the age of 94, his spokeswoman told CNN on Monday.
He died in the French Alps where he had a house, said spokeswoman Vincence Stark.
Celebrities
Continents and regions
Europe
France
Frank Sinatra
Western Europe
Aznavour, who was born to Armenian immigrant parents in Paris in 1924, is perhaps best known for his hits "She" and "Hier Encore."
Last year Aznavour was added to Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and in 1998 was named CNN entertainer of the century.
The singer, who penned and recorded over 1,000 songs, was sometimes dubbed the French Frank Sinatra for his rousing, mournful style.
Indeed Aznavour collaborated with Sinatra, along with other musical legends Elton John and Liza Minelli.
Related Content
- Charles Aznavour, singer dubbed 'France's Frank Sinatra,' dies aged 94
- Nancy Sinatra, Frank's first wife, dies at 101
- URGENT - Nancy Sinatra, former wife of Frank Sinatra, dead at 101
- Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at age 46
- Jefferson Airplane singer dies at 76
- Rose Marie, actress and showbiz legend, dies at 94
- M. Karunanidhi, Indian political icon, dies at 94
- Muere el fundador de Toys "R" Us, Charles Lazarus, a los 94 años
- Frank Avruch, who played Bozo the Clown, dies at 89
- Toys 'R' Us founder Charles Lazarus dies