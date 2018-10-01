Clear

Chinese warship in 'unsafe' encounter with US destroyer, amid rising US-China tensions

A US Navy ship had an "unsafe" interaction with a Chinese warship Sunday while the US vessel was conducting ...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 10:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US Navy ship had an "unsafe" interaction with a Chinese warship Sunday while the US vessel was conducting a "freedom of navigation" operation near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, two US defense officials told CNN.

One official said the Chinese destroyer came as close as 45 feet to the USS Decatur.

This incident comes amid heightened US-China tensions over a broad range of issues. Chinese ships often shadow US vessels during freedom of navigation operations but those interactions are usually considered safe.

CNN reported Sunday the USS Decatur sailed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson reefs in the Spratly Islands as part of what the US Navy calls freedom of navigation operations, which are meant to enforce the right of free passage in international waters.

While the Navy conducts such freedom of navigation operations all over the world, China is particularly sensitive about the operations when they come near areas where the Chinese government has built islands and established military facilities on disputed maritime features.

An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
