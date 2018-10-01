Clear

Republicans announce 2020 convention to be held in late August

The Republican National Committee will hold its 2020 convention in late August, CNN confirms.The conv...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 12:41 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 12:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Republican National Committee will hold its 2020 convention in late August, CNN confirms.

The convention will take place between August 24 and August 27, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The late August date means Republicans will hold their convention more than a month after the Democratic National Convention, which will take place from July 13 to July 16, 2020.

Government and public administration

Political organizations

Politics

US political parties

US Republican Party

Charlotte

Continents and regions

North America

North Carolina

Political events

Political party conventions

Republican National Convention

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

2020 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Political candidates

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

The RNC announced Charlotte as the convention site in July. In 2012, the city hosted the Democratic National Convention as then-President Barack Obama sought his second term.

The Democratic Party has yet to announce the host city for its convention. Miami Beach, Milwaukee and Houston are among the contenders.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events