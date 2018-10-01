The Republican National Committee will hold its 2020 convention in late August, CNN confirms.
The convention will take place between August 24 and August 27, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The late August date means Republicans will hold their convention more than a month after the Democratic National Convention, which will take place from July 13 to July 16, 2020.
Government and public administration
Political organizations
Politics
US political parties
US Republican Party
Charlotte
Continents and regions
North America
North Carolina
Political events
Political party conventions
Republican National Convention
Southeastern United States
The Americas
United States
2020 Presidential election
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Political candidates
US Federal elections
US Presidential elections
The RNC announced Charlotte as the convention site in July. In 2012, the city hosted the Democratic National Convention as then-President Barack Obama sought his second term.
The Democratic Party has yet to announce the host city for its convention. Miami Beach, Milwaukee and Houston are among the contenders.
Related Content
- Republicans announce 2020 convention to be held in late August
- Republicans poised to choose Charlotte for 2020 convention
- Republicans confirm Charlotte for site of 2020 convention
- RNC expected to announce 2020 convention city by end of summer
- Democrats considering 8 cities for 2020 national convention
- Exclusive: Democrats, anticipating heated primary, set earlier 2020 convention date
- 2020 Insight: Gillibrand's surprising tax answer; Warren to visit her first early state; DNC sets earlier 2020 convention
- Flake: 'There should be' Republican challenger to Trump in 2020
- Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll support Trump in 2020
- Republican Party nixes debate committee ahead of 2020