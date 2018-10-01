Clear

Islamic New Year Fast Facts

Here is a look at the Islamic New Year.The next Islamic New Year begins on the evening of August 31, ...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 4:22 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the Islamic New Year.

The next Islamic New Year begins on the evening of August 31, 2019.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Holidays and observances

Islam

Muharram

Religious groups

Society

Fast Facts

Exact date varies depending on method used to determine start of new year: using local moon-sighting or using astronomical calculations for new moon.

Facts:
The Islamic New Year begins on the first day of the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The first month of the Islamic year is called Muharram.

The Islamic New Year has been observed in this way since 622 AD when the prophet Mohammed fled from Mecca to Yathrib (now called Medina) to escape religious persecution.

This migration is called Hijra in Arabic, also spelled Hegira.

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar year.

The Islamic calendar has 12 months but only 354 days.

The Islamic New Year is usually celebrated with low-key religious events.

The day is an official holiday in some Muslim countries, but is a regular working day in others.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events