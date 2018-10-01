In a state of fear, even a popped bottle can set off a panic

"Stand up," my friend said to me. Her eyes wide, panicked. "We need to go."

I had been sitting on the lawn in Central Park, along with the 60,000 other attendees of this year's Global Citizen Festival, waiting for The Weeknd and Janet Jackson to take the stage.

Festivals

Seconds later, I was running.

As my friend stood up to get a better view of the stage, she was met by the thrust of bodies surging toward her. She grabbed my hand, and we started to run. Though I hadn't heard any noise, my mind immediately snapped to what had caused the mass evacuation. The country music festival in Las Vegas, Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester -- there aren't too many reasons why people charge away from a public space.

Hundreds of us dived under branches and hopped fences, keeping sickeningly quiet as we exited the corner of the field. "Run," the people around me panted, and giant spotlights interrupted the darkness. Some were holding back gentle sobs; some were texting or calling loved ones; most were confused. "What happened?" was asked over and over again. Nobody knew the answer.

As we tangled through the dark paths out of Central Park, fear heightened by the surrounding woods and forking tracks, pockets of police told us to keep our heads down and keep going. I imagined bodies on the lawn and tried to suppress the thought of a shooter stalking the field.

All I could think was, I can't believe this is happening to me.

Luckily, it wasn't.

The gunshot that had supposedly sparked the panic was the popping sound of someone stepping on a bottle. This was only slightly more laughable than the original New York Police Department report that the false alarm had been caused by the thud of a fallen barrier.

While it's true that nothing happened, the fear was unequivocally real. People do not feel safe, to the point that the pop of a bottle has the power to expel thousands. No matter how many scanners or pat downs we implement at the gateways, we are still readily able to believe, and without too much evidence, that our lives are actively in danger. Attending a music festival or even just going to school is never going to feel like it once did. Whether it's a niggling feeling or a crippling siren, fear is ingrained in our lives now, and this is the consequence.

And, no, people did not die. But that's not the message here. For 20 minutes or so, a significant portion of that crowd -- many of high school or college age -- believed their lives were at risk. Dozens were injured attempting to flee. This was initially bulldozed over by the festival's organizers and press, who painted the panicked evacuation as a "small incident" or a moment of fear.

Less than an hour later, without a clear announcement about what had transpired, the show was back on. It was as though nothing had happened, and while I understand Global Citizen likely wanted to avoid inflaming the situation, I found it hard to believe that the show could simply move forward. At the time Janet Jackson took to the stage, I was standing shaken near the park's edge, watching a toddler wail hysterically into her father's shoulder.

The Global Citizen live stream, directly following the mass exit, focused on the section of the crowd that remained near the front, instead of the now-empty half of the field -- littered with the collateral of hurriedly forgotten shoes, phones and wallets. Reports after the fact also failed to engage with the harrowing experiences of the thousands who had left, minimizing it to a momentary panic or scare.

The next day, though, the festival organizers issued an apology: "To those who were injured or frightened by this experience, we sincerely apologize. We recognize how traumatic this was for many of you."

From the outside, what happened at Global Citizen was fleeting. But for anyone who was there, it permanently activated a softly sleeping part of the brain that believed mass shootings don't happen to you. The not so distant reality is that they can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Instead of suppressing or minimizing the situation, we need to grapple with the extent to which our nation has been brought to the edge -- so that next time someone steps on a bottle, we don't believe we are going to die.