Kavanaugh's Yale classmate: 'There were omissions' in testimony about his college drinking

Chad Ludington, who went to Yale with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said "there were omissions" in ...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 7:16 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 7:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chad Ludington, who went to Yale with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said "there were omissions" in the nominee's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about his drinking in college.

"I'm saying there were omissions," Ludington told reporters Monday. "There were certainly many times when he could not remember what was going on."

When asked what specifically Kavanaugh testified to that Ludington believes is a lie, Ludington said, "I have seen Brett drunk to the point he could easily be passed out."

Ludington clarified he never saw Kavanaugh passed out, but said "I saw him quite drunk, he saw me quite drunk."

"He also downplayed to a great degree the possibility that he could ever not know what was going on," Ludington said.

In his testimony Thursday, Kavanaugh denied ever blacking out from drinking.

On Monday, the White House released joint statements from Chris Dudley, a close friend of Kavanaugh's, and former Yale suite mate Dan Murphy refuting any claims that Kavanaugh drank to the point of blacking out.

"I never saw Brett black out or not be able to remember the prior evening's events, nor did I ever see Brett act aggressive, hostile, or in a sexually aggressive manner to women," Murphy said in his statement.

Ludington said he believes Murphy's statement to be a lie.

Ludington said he has been in contact with the FBI and has filled out the form he received from the bureau. He declined to elaborate on his contact with the FBI.

Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.
