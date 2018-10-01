Clear
READ: Police report from 1985 bar fight in which Brett Kavanaugh was questioned

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 10:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of starting a bar fight while he was a student at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a 1985 police report obtained by CNN.

Read the police report below:

Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.
