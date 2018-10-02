Indonesian tsunami: Death toll rises sharply as desperation grows

Desperation is growing in the stricken Indonesian city of Palu, as residents faced a fifth day without adequate supplies of food and clean drinking water, amid a sharp rise in the official death toll following Friday's devastating earthquake and tsunami.

Indonesia's national disaster agency said the number of people killed in the disaster had risen to 1,234 on Tuesday. The toll is expected to continue to climb in the coming days as bodies continue to be retrieved from under the rubble.

The situation for those left alive has grown increasingly dire, as families scramble to get even the most basic of goods. On Tuesday, motorists lined up for hours around the block in the blazing sun, standing among the ruins and debris, in the hope of obtaining a small amount of gas.

At the last available gas pump in town, large group of men crowd around a single overworked attendant. In his hand is a wad of cash nearly too big to grip. Money though is of little use when their is nothing left to buy.

Roads to Palu -- a city of 350,000 people -- remain blocked and aid has been slow to trickle in. Indonesian vessels carrying food and water has still yet to arrive.

Indonesian military have been patrolling the streets in Palu over the past 24 hours to crack down looting by desperate survivors, searching for limited supplies and goods.

An official from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent described the situation on the ground as "nightmarish."

Bodies of victims remain unburied on the side of the roads. In a public cemetery on the outskirts of the city, workers are digging a mass grave the size of a football pitch to try to bury as many bodies as quickly as possible before disease begins to spread.

Almost 200 bodies are in this pit alone, with more still being added every hour. A few ID cards lie on the ground next to the pit, but not all bodies have been identified before they were laid to rest.

Amid the long wait for supplies and aid, the desperate search continues for survivors with reports of more than 700 houses buried under a mudslide in a nearby town, which still remain unexplored.

'I need to get the kids out of here'

An estimated 2.4 million people have been affected by the disaster, according to Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

He said Tuesday that 799 were injured, and more than 61,000 people have been displaced. In total, Sutopo said 66,000 homes had been destroyed so far.

Desperate to leave the scene of the disaster and escape the treat of looting, thousands of locals were queuing at Palu airport with children and belongings in the hope of a way out.

"People are trying to get stuff from my house so I needed to get the kids out of here ... they're trying to rob us," one local woman told CNN Monday as she waited in line at the airport.

While some residents are battling to escape the surrounding area, international aid organizations and Indonesian military are trying their hardest to reach as much of the region as possible.

Palates of supplies are en route to the affected area courtesy of the organization like the Red Cross, who sent seven tons of logistical supplies from Jakarta on Tuesday.

Countries from around the world have begun to announce aid packages for Indonesia as well. Australia, one of the country's closest neighbors, said it had already provided $500,000 of support immediately through the Indonesian Red Cross.

"Australia has some expertise and has resources in particular areas we can deploy, and we are looking to see how we can best fit the need," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday.

The United States announced it had released $100,000 in initial disaster assistance on Monday, according to a state department spokesman.

But on the ground, there's little evidence so far of the pledged aid with shipments expected to arrive in the days ahead.