Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The best sailing photographs of 2018

Yachts slicing through water are difficult to capture in a single image. There is the speed, the dynamism, t...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 6:37 AM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 6:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Yachts slicing through water are difficult to capture in a single image. There is the speed, the dynamism, the turns, the spray, the reflections and ever-changing lighting.

So professional sailing photographers choose to focus on different elements -- the patterns in the sky, the facial expressions of the crew, or the wind filling the sails.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Photography

Sailing (sport)

Sports and recreation

Transportation and warehousing

Visual arts

Water sports

Yachts

Nothing shows this more than the selection of photographs from this year's Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image. The annual contest picks the top 80 sailing photographs from sailing regattas that year. Then, with the help of an international jury and a online public vote, these images are whittled down to a shortlist of 20, and finally to a single winner.

Russian photographer Eugenia Bakunova specialises in speed. "I love the challenges of shooting sailing dynamics," she says. "That is why whenever it is possible I try to catch the speed with my camera."

Chinese photographer Bo Wang tries to capture the moments of calm when the wind drops during a race. "Yacht racing is not only fierce confrontation, but also quiet and beautiful," he says.

Andras Kollman, from Hungary, has a different approach. He explains that he thinks less about the action of the race and more about capturing "magic, poetic moments." In this year's contest, his photo shows a bird racing on the water towards a group of yachts.

"Birds and sailors operate in the same way," Kollman says. "They both trim lightweight streamlined structures to create lift; there are many physical features working together, but the sails have the key role."

Evolving technology is giving more opportunities for photographers to capture new angles. Since last year -- when Sören Hese won with an extraordinary drone shot from the German 505 class championships -- jury members have seen an increase in photographers using drones to show bird's eye views of the yachts.

The contest is open to professional photographers from all over the world -- this year, images were submitted from photographers spanning 25 countries. It includes shots from Olympic sailing events, the Volvo Ocean Race, the Extreme Sailing Series and many more.

Nicolas Mirabaud, a member of Mirabaud's executive committee and the international jury, was impressed by the high caliber of photos. "Once again this year, the submitted pictures show the complexity and beauty of the sport of sailing," he says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 54°
We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s as we have a cold front down to our south. Tuesday will be a much warmer day with high temperatures getting into the 80s as a warm front lifts north of us allowing for the southerly winds to pick up. We will see some sunshine during the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events