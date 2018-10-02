Most dangerous celeb online is...

If you guessed that a Kardashian-Jenner family member would be the most dangerous celebrity to Google, you are wrong.

Cybersecurity company McAfee studies celebrity search results to determine which names potentially expose users to malicious websites. This year, actress Ruby Rose can add to her list of accomplishments "first Australian to take the top spot" on McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrities list.

Rose's acting career took off in 2015 after she was cast as Stella Carlin in the hit Netflix series, "Orange is the New Black." The model/DJ is slated to next star on the forthcoming TV series "Batwoman."

This year's list of dangerous celebrities was dominated by women.

Reality star Kristin Cavallari came in at No. 2, followed by actress Marion Cotillard (No. 3), the original "Wonder Woman" Lynda Carter (No. 4), actress Rose Byrne (No. 5), "Will and Grace" star Debra Messing (No. 6), reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian (No. 7), actress Amber Heard (No. 8) and morning TV show host Kelly Ripa (No. 9). Actor Brad William Henke rounded out the top 10.

Singer Avril Lavigne, who held last year's "most dangerous" spot, dropped to No. 30 on the list.

"Often consumers put speed and convenience over security by clicking on suspicious links that promise content featuring our favorite celebrities," Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, said in a statement. "In our hyper-connected world, it's important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are landing on safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity."

Beyond being careful about what you click on, McAfee suggests applying system and application updates as soon as they are available, browsing with security protection and using parental control software.

As for the Kardashian-Jenners, Caitlyn Jenner finished closest to the top 10 at No. 13, followed by Kim Kardashian (No. 19), Rob Kardashian (No. 62), Khloe Kardashian (No. 91), Kendall Jenner (No. 138), Kylie Jenner (No. 152) and Kris Jenner (No. 158).