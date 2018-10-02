Kavanaugh friend Chris Dudley was arrested in 1985 bar incident, police report shows

A 1985 altercation in a Connecticut bar that allegedly involved Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh led to the arrest of one of his close friends at Yale, a copy of an unredacted police report on the incident provided to CNN Tuesday shows.

In the New Haven, Connecticut, police department report, a man named Dom Cozzolino said Kavanaugh had thrown ice on him and Kavanaugh's friend Chris Dudley had thrown a glass that hit him in the ear.

Dudley denied the allegations, according to the police report, "and Mr. Kavanaugh didn't (want) to say if he threw the ice or not. "

A newly obtained unredacted version of the report states Dudley "was transported to Union Ave detention facility by prisoner conveyance..." and a large "A" on the report indicates Dudley was arrested, according to New Haven's police chief Anthony Campbell. It's not known whether Dudley was ever charged with a crime.

Dudley has not replied to CNN's repeated requests for comment.

The White House sent out a statement from Dudley, a former NBA player, supporting Kavanaugh on Monday, where he said he never saw the Supreme Court nominee blackout while at Yale.

"I will say it again, we drank in college. I was with Brett frequently in college, whether it be in the gym, in class or socializing. I never ever saw Brett blackout. Not one time," Dudley said. "And in all the years I have known him, I have never seen him to be disrespectful or inappropriate with women. I would also like to point out that going out never came before working hard and maintaining our focus on our goals."

His statement came amid an FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh, in which Kavanaugh has been accused of drinking in excess. Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the police report.