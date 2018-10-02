Clear

Amid Kavanaugh questions, Trump says it's not 'acceptable' to lie to Congress

President Donald Trump said Tuesday his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is "doing very well" but said ...

President Donald Trump said Tuesday his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is "doing very well" but said his fate will depend on an ongoing FBI investigation.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn, Trump also drew a line on lying to Congress.

"I don't think you should lie to Congress and there are a lot of people over the past year who have lied to Congress," he said. "For me, that would not be acceptable."

Trump said the FBI is working very hard on its investigation into sexual assault and misconduct allegations levied against the judge, which he denies.

"A lot is going to depend on what comes back from the FBI in terms of their additional -- No. 7 -- investigation," Trump said.

He expressed optimism a vote on Kavanaugh could come by the end of the week, citing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"Hopefully, as Mitch said, they'll have a vote by the end of the week and it will be a positive vote," he said.

Kavanaugh, he said, is "fighting very hard for his reputation, for his family."

