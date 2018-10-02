Trump: Scary time for young men in America

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he believes the reaction to the allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh makes it "a very scary time for young men in America."

"It is a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of," Trump said. "This is a very, very -- this is a very difficult time. What's happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court justice."

"You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life and somebody could accuse you of something," he added. "That's one of the very, very bad things that's taking place right now."

Moments later, the President was asked if he had a message for young women.

"Women are doing great," Trump replied, before walking off to board Marine One.

Trump's comments echoed remarks his son, Donald Trump Jr., made in an interview with the Daily Mail on Monday, when he was asked if he is more afraid for his sons or his daughters in the wake of the reaction to the allegations against Kavanaugh.

"I mean, right now, I'd say my sons," he said in the interview. "I've got boys, and I've got girls. And when I see what's going on right now, it's scary."

The President also made similar comments last week when he was asked about his message to young men in America.

"Somebody could come and say 30 years ago, 25 years ago, 10 years ago, five years ago, he did a horrible thing to me. He did this, he did that, he did that and, honestly, it's a very dangerous period in our country," Trump said during a news conference in New York.