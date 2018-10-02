Clear

Another French Cabinet minister has resigned, the 3rd in 6 weeks

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, accordin...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 2:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, according to spokeswomen from the Elysee Palace and the Interior Ministry.

Collomb resigned so he could run for mayor in his hometown of Lyon, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

Resignations

He is the third and most senior Cabinet member to resign from Macron's government in the last six weeks, including Minister of Sports Laura Flessel and Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, who announced his resignation during a live radio interview, citing his disapproval of government policies and efforts to tackle climate change.

"The French people and the people of Lyon need clarity, so I maintain my offer to resign," Collomb said in a statement.

"I've done a lot during my time as minister. But today considering the rumors and the pressure, I don't want the fact that I will be a candidate somewhere tomorrow to affect the way forward for the Interior Ministry," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s as we have a cold front down to our south. Tuesday will be a much warmer day with high temperatures getting into the 80s as a warm front lifts north of us allowing for the southerly winds to pick up. We will see some sunshine during the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events