Star power set to celebrate Mac Miller's life

A group of high-profile stars are coming together to pay tribute to the late Mac Miller.

The rapper's family announced last week that "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" will be held October 31 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Celebrities Mac Miller Arts and entertainment Concerts and musical performances Music Music and dance Musical styles Rap and hip-hop music

The event will feature performances from big names such as John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Anderson.Paak, Miguel, Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign.

Miller, who was born Malcolm McCormick, died September 7 at age 26.

The concert will benefit and honor the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which will be managed by his estate, along with his family, a board of advisers and 4 Strikes management.

His mother, Karen Meyers, shared the event's artwork Thursday on her Instagram account.

"Thank you to all the artists, friends and partners for helping to bring this all to fruition .. in honor of wonderful Malcolm .. who is in all of our hearts," she wrote in the caption.

She also released a statement saying the high-profile support the concert has received is "a testament to Malcolm's incredible life."

"His Father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision," Meyers said.

"He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the (Mac Miller Circles Fund) will continue to do just that."

The rapper's former girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande, has not been announced to perform.

Live Nation is helming the concert, and tickets are set to go on sale Friday.