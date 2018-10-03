Former Malaysian Prime Minister's wife, Rosmah Mansor, arrested

Malaysian authorities arrested Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, on Wednesday, state media reported, citing the government's anti-corruption body.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed Rosmah's arrest in a statement posted on its social media accounts.
Rosmah will face "several charges" under the Anti-Money Laundering, Prevention of Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, according to the anti-corruption agency's statement reported by state-run Bernama.
Rosmah is expected to be charged Thursday morning in Kuala Lumpur.
Rosmah's attorneys, Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram, told reporters that their client was arrested Wednesday afternoon after questioning and that they hadn't been told the nature of the charges against her, according to video posted by The Star, an English-language newspaper in Malaysia.
Separately, Najib is facing at least 25 corruption-related charges associated with a multibillion-dollar scandal that has engulfed the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which was established under his leadership.
The ex-prime minister has consistently denied the allegations against him.
The couple's daughter, Yana Najib, criticized the authorities for arresting her mother in a post on Instagram.
"I can accept taking action on a man who was in power but putting the women in his life in harm's way is going too far," she wrote.
Najib, whose government was plagued by scandal, was soundly defeated in a May election by a coalition of parties led by Mahathir Mohamad.
