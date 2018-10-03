Clear

Residents in this city are hanging dozens of bedsheet banners to support survivors of sexual assault

It's hard to miss how residents of Covington, Kentucky, are making their voices heard about sexual assault....

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 1:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's hard to miss how residents of Covington, Kentucky, are making their voices heard about sexual assault.

Bedsheet banners bearing messages -- "We believe you," "Believe women," "Thank you Dr. Ford" -- have been hanging from the windows of dozens of homes since Christine Blasey Ford testified before a Senate committee that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kentucky

North America

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Christine Blasey Ford

Cities

Communities and neighborhoods

Misc people

They're all the work of a Covington mother of five, Emily Wolff, who decided to take action after watching the hearing last week.

"The mission of the bedsheets was to start a larger conversation about sexual assault," Wolff told CNN, citing statistics that show a quarter of all women have been sexually assaulted. "One in four women is far too many."

Wolff messaged a group of her friends in this suburb across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, and the sign-making began.

"It's kind of a play on the fraternities that hang bedsheets during rush week," Wolff told CNN affiliate WKRC.

On Friday, Wolff and other women handed out the banners to residents on their street, who unfurled them from upstairs windows. The sheets bear different messages, but all support survivors of sexual assault.

"Though this bedsheet campaign came to light during of the Ford-Kavanaugh hearings, we believe this issue is neither Democratic or Republican but a human issue that needs to be addressed on a national level," Wolff said.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied Ford's allegations, but the hearing has inspired women around the country to share their own stories of sexual assault.

The banners have since spread throughout Covington. One reading "bravery is contagious" -- a statement to Ford last week from Sen. Patrick Leahy -- was even spotted on an overpass.

"The response within our community has been overwhelmingly positive," Wolff said. "Both men and women have come forward in thanks and to share their stories about sexual assault."

Wolff said she hopes the campaign will spread throughout the entire state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 93°
Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly sunny skies. There's an elevated fire danger so please refrain from outdoor burning. Another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events