Clear

1 law enforcement officer killed in Florence, South Carolina, 4 others injured

One law enforcement officer was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Florence, South Carolin...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 6:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One law enforcement officer was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Florence, South Carolina, according to CNN affiliate WMBF.

The active shooter incident, which took place in a residential area, is over, Florence County Emergency Management Department said on its Twitter page.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

North America

Severe weather

Shootings

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Law enforcement

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Police deaths and injuries

Policing and police forces

Wounds and injuries

The suspect surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator, Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby told CNN affiliate WBTW. He was taken to a hospital, Kirby said.

A 20-year-old male in the home was also injured, according to Kirby.

Three of the officers who were shot are Florence County Sheriff's deputies and two are members of the Florence police force, Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

The officer who died is a Florence officer, WMBF said.

Additional details were not immediately available on the officer who was killed.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the crime scene in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road, the agency said.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott offered prayers to the officers and their families.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," Gov. Henry McMaster said on a social media post.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 90°
Wednesday saw temperatures reach into the lower 90s with very gusty winds. Eventually, through the overnight, winds will subside after a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible along this front, with a few storms capable of some gusty winds. After the front moves through, we will see much cooler temperatures. Lows will in the low to mid 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events