1 law enforcement officer killed in Florence, South Carolina, 4 others injured

One law enforcement officer was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Florence, South Carolina, according to CNN affiliate WMBF.

The active shooter incident, which took place in a residential area, is over, Florence County Emergency Management Department said on its Twitter page.

The suspect surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator, Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby told CNN affiliate WBTW. He was taken to a hospital, Kirby said.

A 20-year-old male in the home was also injured, according to Kirby.

Three of the officers who were shot are Florence County Sheriff's deputies and two are members of the Florence police force, Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

The officer who died is a Florence officer, WMBF said.

Additional details were not immediately available on the officer who was killed.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the crime scene in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road, the agency said.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott offered prayers to the officers and their families.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," Gov. Henry McMaster said on a social media post.