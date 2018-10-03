Clear

Officers shot in South Carolina

Three Florence County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office deputies and two city officers were shot Wednesday, chief deputy Glenn Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

[Breaking news update at 6:50 p.m. ET]

One of the five law enforcement officers shot on Wednesday has died, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said, according to CNN affiliate WBTW.

[Previous story, published at 6:33 p.m. ET]

The shootings took place during an active shooter incident, which is now over, the Florence County Emergency Management Department said on its Twitter page.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

A suspect is in custody, the county said.

The scene of the shooting in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road remains a crime scene, the county emergency management said.

"Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families," South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said on social media.

More details to follow.

Wednesday saw temperatures reach into the lower 90s with very gusty winds. Eventually, through the overnight, winds will subside after a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible along this front, with a few storms capable of some gusty winds. After the front moves through, we will see much cooler temperatures. Lows will in the low to mid 50s.
